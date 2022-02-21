© 2022 Connecticut Public

State News

A year after woman's death on I-84, lawsuits seek answers

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 21, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The family of a woman who died after being stranded overnight on Interstate 84 after a crash is suing the state. Jayan Bryan died last February after she and roommate spent several hours in Bryan's car on the Cheshire-Southington border.

The roommate suffered severe injuries and survived. Her family also has sued. Hours before the women were found, a motorist called police to report a large piece of debris in the roadway.

A state trooper moved a vehicle trunk lid onto the center median. The women's families say the trooper should've searched to see if there had been an accident. Hearst Connecticut Media Group reports the lawsuits seek $200 million.

The Associated Press
