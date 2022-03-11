Pilot treated for injuries after small plane overturns

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A pilot was being treated for minor injuries after a single-engine plane skidded off a runway Thursday in Plainville and flipped over, officials said.

The small plane was landing at Robertson Field Airport when it went off the runway shortly before noon, police said. The pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment. No other people were aboard the plane.

Town officials said the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the accident.