State News

Pilot treated for injuries after small plane overturns

Connecticut Public Radio
Published March 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A pilot was being treated for minor injuries after a single-engine plane skidded off a runway Thursday in Plainville and flipped over, officials said.

The small plane was landing at Robertson Field Airport when it went off the runway shortly before noon, police said. The pilot was taken to a hospital for treatment. No other people were aboard the plane.

Town officials said the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the accident.

