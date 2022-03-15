© 2022 Connecticut Public

State News

8 Connecticut state police recruits terminated for cheating

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say they have terminated eight trooper recruits for violating rules against cheating and plagiarism at the state police academy. State police did not disclose the recruits’ names or details of the rules violations. The recruits were part of the 131st Training Troop that is scheduled to graduate on March 24.

There were 53 recruits remaining in the class after the dismissals. The state police commander, Col. Stavros Mellekas, says state police troopers are expected to hold themselves to the highest law enforcement standards and calls the terminations “unfortunate.”

