State News

Fire breaks out in acid drums outside Pepperidge Farm bakery

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A fire Wednesday that consumed drums of acid outside a Pepperidge Farm bakery in Connecticut has led to the temporary suspension of operations at the facility.

The fire, which broke out before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, was contained to a tent used to store plastic drums of sulfuric acid at the 6 1/2-acre facility in Bloomfield, fire officials said.

Because of the potential for a chemical reaction, the fire department let the blaze burn itself out rather than use water to put the fire out.

The fire did not reach the main building and nobody was injured, fire officials said.

The bakery, which produces bread, rolls, stuffing and other products, was closed Wednesday while state and federal environmental and safety officials investigated.

Messages seeking comment were left Wednesday with company officials.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
