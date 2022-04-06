© 2022 Connecticut Public

3 Connecticut newspapers acquired by Rhode Island group

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published April 6, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Three Connecticut newspapers have been sold to a Rhode Island-based company.

The New Britain Herald, Bristol Press and the Chronicle of Willimantic were sold by Central Connecticut Communications to Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers, the papers announced.

Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers acquired the weekly Block Island Times from the same ownership group in February.

RISN Operations also operates The Westerly Sun, The Kent County Daily Times, The Call of Woonsocket, The Times of Pawtucket, Independent and Southern RI Newspapers.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome Central Connecticut Communications into our family of newspapers in Southern New England, said John Layton, RISN Operations general manager. “We will continue to provide great coverage for our readers and advertising opportunities to local businesses in Willimantic, Bristol, New Britain and the surrounding communities.”

The Associated Press
