2 men dead, 2 hospitalized when boat capsizes off CT coast

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed and two others were hospitalized when their boat capsized in the Long Island Sound off the Connecticut coast, authorities said.

Emergency responders received a report of a small boat in distress off of Shippan Point in Stamford shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Chief Matt Palmer of the Stamford fire department said in a news release.

The boat was being carried by the tide and wind away from Stamford when the last cellphone call was made to a family member from one of the four men on board, Palmer said.

Rescue crews from several area police and fire departments responded to the scene and took the four men to shore, where they were transported to hospitals, spokesperson Will Healey of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

Two of the men were pronounced dead, Healey said. The other two were listed in stable condition.

All four men were wearing life jackets, authorities said. Their names were not immediately released.