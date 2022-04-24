Latino group call on Connecticut lawmakers to open a Danbury charter school

A Connecticut Latino group is leading the charge to get state officials to open a Danbury charter school.

The schools’ plans to open were delayed until next year. It would have allowed for 50 students to attend from districts in nearby suburban towns.

Sandra Ferreira, the deputy CEO of Latinos for Educational Advocacy and Diversity, known as LEAD, said parents who seek equity in schooling need to have their voices heard.

“The community has come to us and they have testified,” Ferreira said. “They have written op-eds. We’ve done thousands and thousands of ways that we can reach all of our state legislatures so they see that it's the community that wants it.”

The addition of the school is part of the Open Choice initiative, which has roots to programs from the 1960s during the Civil Rights movement. It became a statewide program in 1997 with expansions to other cities, such as Bridgeport and New Haven.

State Representative Bob Godfrey, D-Danbury, joined a LEAD rally at the state Capitol on Thursday. He claimed nearby districts discriminated against the city by rejecting or not voting on plans to participate in the program.

However, districts said the lack of state financial assistance would have made it difficult for them to commit to the program.

“We are not going to give up on our school that started this,” said Lucas Pimental, the CEO of LEAD. “We will be here today, tomorrow and as long as it takes, four people are not going to deny us what we’ve fought so hard to get.”

LEAD plans to rally and march in Danbury on Sunday, May 1. The current legislative session concludes on May 5.

