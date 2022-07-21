Death of man after arrest in Manchester under investigation

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — The Office of the Inspector General in Connecticut has launched an investigation into the death of a New York man who became unresponsive while in the custody of Manchester police.

Joseph Torrice, of Dutchess County, New York, was arrested July 8 on drug possession charges and was held after police discovered he also was wanted in New York state on charges of larceny and burglary.

He was found on the floor of his cell July 10 after suffering some type of medical episode, Manchester police said.

The office released a 13-minute video Wednesday showing Torrice rolling out of the bed in his cell and later becoming motionless on the floor. About 10 minutes later, police later enter the cell and drag Torrice by his feet to the entrance, where they appear to check his pulse before removing him from view.

Torrice was transported to Hartford Hospital, where he was treated in the intensive care unit, before dying July 18.

The Office of the Inspector General was created last year to investigate incidents involving the possible use of excessive force by police or cases in which police or correctional officers may have failed to properly intervene in an incident that results in a death in police custody.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad in Connecticut is also investigating, and authorities said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy from the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

