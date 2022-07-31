Man accused of swinging hatchet in road-rage incident

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man faces assault and other charges after police say he swung a hatchet at other motorists during a road-rage incident.

The 33-year-old West Haven resident was arrested Saturday after police were called to a flea market in Wallingford.

According to Wallingford police, the man was backing into traffic on South Turnpike Road when another motorist honked his horn.

The West Haven man stopped his car and pulled the horn-honking driver from his vehicle. He then went into the trunk of his own car, retrieved the hatchet and began swinging it at people, including one man who tried to disarm him, according to police.

He eventually dropped the hatchet after police arrived.

He is due in court on September 9 to face charges including assault, breach of peach, reckless endangerment and the illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle.