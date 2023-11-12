© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC State stuns No. 2 UConn women's basketball 92-81

By The Associated Press
Published November 12, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers stayed on the attack all Sunday. Her North Carolina State teammates followed her lead to a stunning takedown of No. 2 Connecticut.

Rivers had a career-best 33 points to go with 10 rebounds and dominant overall floor game to help the Wolfpack beat the Huskies 92-81, earning the program’s first win against the Huskies in more than a quarter-century.

Rivers, a rangy 6-foot-1 guard in her second year after transferring from South Carolina, had the size to shoot over defenders, operate as a playmaker and attack the basket. She finished with five assists, three blocks and three steals in 38 minutes as UConn Hall of Famer Geno Auriemma called her “by far the most dominant player on the floor today.”

“I just knew I had to show up today for my teammates,” Rivers said. “Whether it was scoring, on the defensive end, giving assists to my teammates, it didn’t matter.”

Aziaha James added 18 points for the Wolfpack (2-0), hitting the corner 3-pointer that started an 11-0 burst early in the fourth quarter to stretch out a 14-point lead and take control.

The game was a rematch of an NCAA Elite Eight matchup from 2022, with the Huskies (1-1) beating the Wolfpack in double overtime backed by a home crowd despite N.C. State being a No. 1 regional seed. That, along with Auriemma’s program long being one of the standards of the sport, drew a boisterous and often ear-ringing sellout to Reynolds Coliseum.

Wolfpack coach Wes Moore said the 2022 game ""will haunt me forever.” On Sunday, at least, he could savor watching his players mobbing each other at midcourt once the horn sounded.

Preseason Associated Press All-American Paige Bueckers scored 27 points for for UConn, while Aaliyah Edwards added 21. But the Wolfpack shot 56.8% after the first and dominated the glass for the game (41-29).

“I think getting rebounds is just an attitude, and we’ve got a (expletive) attitude toward rebounding, because it’s hard work,” Auriemma said. “It’s hard work, and everybody’s got to be engaged in it.”
State News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate