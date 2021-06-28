Learning Snacks

While Connecticut Public is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month withfor older learners and adults, we’re most excited to introduce everyone in the family to PBS KIDS' latest new program,, premiering October 4 on! Alma Rivera is a proud Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her parents and little brother. In each episode, Alma offers a window into her everyday life, which includes her close-knit and loving family, friends and neighbors. The series is created by actor and writer Sonia Manzano, who positively impacted the lives of generations as “Maria” on. Allepisodes, games and activities will be available on-demand in both Spanish and English.