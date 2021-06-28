Learning Snacks
Each week we’re packing up some smart treats for hungry minds of all ages! Kids, parents, caregivers and educators will all find something enlightening for the most curious appetite.
-
November 13 is World Kindness Day. Celebrate with brand-new episodes of Let’s Go Luna! from November 15-19! Join Carmen, Andy, Leo, and Luna as they travel to five new global destinations while learning about the art, food, and culture that make these locations, and the people who live there, special.
Just as Luna and her friends spread kindness around the world, you can do the same during a walk around your neighborhood.
-
Native American Heritage Month honors indigenous peoples living in the United States before the arrival of Europeans. Throughout November, PBS KIDS will celebrate with all new episodes of Molly of Denali! The premiere features Elizabeth Peratovich, Alaska Native Civil Rights leader, as she teaches Molly about diversity and the history of indigenous people in the United States.
Check the schedules for Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and our CPTV Spirit channel for more programming that celebrates the culture, accomplishments, and contributions of American Indians and Alaska Natives in a special collection of films, short stories, and learning resources.
-
Ghosts, pumpkins, and candy, OH MY! With Halloween right around the corner, you can find all sorts of ways to celebrate. Did you know Halloween wasn’t always about candy and costumes? Watch this video to learn the history of the holiday.
Try some creepy crafts and ghostly games leading up to the 31st, and join us for Family Night with Spooky Stories on PBS KIDS 24/7 October 29, 30, and 31, 2021 from 7 to 10 p.m.
-
Math shapes the world around us in so many ways! After school is a great time for students to apply math problem-solving skills, which are so important to your student’s development.
Even the youngest children can play in ways that encourage natural curiosity and build understanding of numbers and how they work. Peg + Cat follows a girl and her wacky cat sidekick as they encounter everyday challenges that require math problem-solving skills.
And don't miss the family classic holiday special "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" on CPTV and PBS KIDS 24/7 October 24, 2021.
-
No matter where you live, you share your neighborhood with fascinating plants and animals. Get outside and go exploring! Learning to observe the world around us sparks our curiosity and inspires the imagination. Fall is a great time to spend with friends and family on an adventure of discovery — and you don’t need to travel much farther than your own backyard. And when you’re ready for snack time, here’s a kid-friendly recipe for apple “donuts.”
-
There’s a chill in the air, which means we’ll all be spending more time indoors soon. It’s a good time to reinforce healthy habits — like the simple, but very effective, act of handwashing. Children will learn that keeping ourselves healthy is a form of self-care, and it’s a way to take care of others, too.
Connecticut Public’s “Learning Snacks” newsletter offers quick links to timely and fun educational content for kids, families and educators. Subscribe now:
-
Learning SnacksWhile Connecticut Public is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with these special programs for older learners and adults, we’re most excited to introduce everyone in the family to PBS KIDS' latest new program, Alma’s Way, premiering October 4 on PBS KIDS 24/7! Alma Rivera is a proud Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her parents and little brother. In each episode, Alma offers a window into her everyday life, which includes her close-knit and loving family, friends and neighbors. The series is created by actor and writer Sonia Manzano, who positively impacted the lives of generations as “Maria” on Sesame Street. All Alma’s Way episodes, games and activities will be available on-demand in both Spanish and English.
-
Learning SnacksThe new school year introduces us to lots of new people, and lots of opportunities to make new friends. Being a good friend means sharing, caring, including others, and playing nicely together.
Find all curated Back-To-School Resources like games, videos, teaching tips and tools for parents and educators on our website, and live stream PBS KIDS at ctpublic.org.
-
Learning SnacksEach school year is an exciting time of transition — for students, parents and educators — and settling in to new routines takes time and extra patience, with others and with ourselves. This week, instead of the usual "snacks," we’re spreading out a big buffet of resources that can help you and your favorite students manage all those feelings and get into a healthy, productive groove.
-
Learning SnacksFor most students, the first week of school is under their belt, but it can be hard to get back into a routine. Check out these resources to help your learners adjust to the classroom, especially after a year of learning at home! And parents are invited to join PBS KIDS tonight (Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 8 p.m.) for a live webinar about building strong parent-teacher relationships to help your students succeed. Click here to register.
-
Learning SnacksLabor Day is celebrated every year on the first Monday in September, and while most students know it as the first day off from school, the holiday commemorates important steps in the fight for workers’ rights in the United States. Learn about what Labor Day is, why it’s important, and the people who fought for the rights of workers.
-
Learning SnacksAugust 31 is National Diatomaceous Earth Day, and it’s worth celebrating even if you can’t pronounce "diatomaceous." Diatoms – the single-celled organisms that make diatomaceous earth – are sometimes considered the “lungs of earth,” providing more than three-quarters of earth’s new oxygen. Ancient people have used it for cave painting in France, the Greeks used it as a lightweight construction material, and today it’s used in innumerable ways across many industries. Let’s take a look.
-
Learning SnacksPicking the right outfit for the first day of school is always tough – for little ones, getting ready for school can be a new part of the morning routine, and as we grow up, our clothing helps us express who we are. Try on these resources about fashion, and don’t forget to double-knot your shoelaces!
-
Learning SnacksWe can't be sure what, exactly, the new school year will bring. Plans can change, but we have the power to be creative and resilient and find new ways to move forward. There is so much learning to do, and fun to have, even when things are uncertain. So, on your mark, get set, go back to school!
-
Learning SnacksAugust is National Sandwich Month, and if there’s anything worth celebrating for an entire month, it might be the humble lunchbox staple of people around the world. From the PB&J to the falafel pita to the bánh mì, sandwiches reflect the culture, tastes, and local traditions of the people who make them.
-
Learning SnacksAugust is National Dog Month and we could talk about our furry besties all day, but maybe you can cook up a batch of these tasty dog biscuits and chow down on some of these Learning Snacks!
PARENTS, VISIT OUR LEARNING RESOURCES FOR PARENTS PAGE FOR MORE LEARNING FUN »
TEACHERS, VISIT OUR LEARNING RESOURCES FOR EDUCATORS PAGE FOR MORE LEARNING FUN »