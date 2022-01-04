Read Together

March is National Reading Month and we here at Connecticut Public hope that grown-ups and children will discover the joys of sharing stories and books. Below, you’ll find resources from PBS KIDS and PBS LearningMedia to help you make the most of reading together!

Each week, check out our Learning Snacks newsletter. Each week during March, children’s librarians from around Connecticut will recommend their favorite picture books. Visit your local library! And Subscribe to Learning Snacks here.

4 Ideas to Encourage Family Reading Time

It’s important to carve out quality time to spend with your kids each day. But there are some days when that’s easier said than done! Here are four ideas to inspire your family to spend more time together through the act of reading and reading aloud.

Every Child is a Reader, Even If They Can’t Yet Read the Words

There are three ways to read a book: reading the pictures, reading the words, and retelling the story. This concept is based on extensive research about how young children learn to read, and can give even very young children the confidence to call themselves “readers.”

Use Stories to Nurture Your Child’s Identity

Sharing stories is a great way to help children learn more about themselves and the world around them.

Five Tips to Make Reading Fun for Your Child

Kids have become accustomed to taking part in activities like playing games. You can use this to your advantage and make reading more fun—more engaging.

How to Make the Most of Your Local Library

Something magical occurs when you introduce a child to the library. Their eyes light up when they realize those books contain stories and pictures they’ve never heard or seen. And they can take the books home! The library is not only magical, but useful.

Got a Good Reason to Read?

Learn the importance of reading, and all the activities you can accomplish with reading, with this song from Between the Lions: "Mrs. McNosh Hangs Up Her Wash."

FOR KIDS: GAMES & ACTIVITIES THAT SUPPORT READING

ONLINE GAME: Create Your Own Storybook Adventure with Wordgirl