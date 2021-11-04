Learning Resources for Parents & Families

Connecticut Public and PBS KIDS are here to support the most important and challenging job many of us will ever have — parenting and caring for a child. Explore hundreds of trusted resources to help you raise children who are kind, curious, resilient and who will embrace the love of learning for a lifetime. Many of these resources are also available in Spanish.

Connecticut Public’s weekly “Learning Snacks” newsletter is a quick, curated collection of free activities, games, recipes, and videos that will keep your child’s hungry mind fed and busy hands engaged. Help them to create, discover and develop while playing and having fun!

Delivered to your email every Thursday.

evgenyatamanenko/Getty Images/iStockphoto Happy multiethnic parents and amazed mixed race boy watching video on laptop while resting on couch at home together

PARENTALOGIC is a digital series from PBS NOVA focuses on the science behind parenting. From tantrums to fevers to sleepless nights, raising happy, healthy children and staying sane throughout the process can sometimes feel impossible. Co-hosted by Dr. Alok Patel, pediatrician, and Bethany Van Delft, comedian and mother of two, the episodes address common parenting conundrums with humor and honesty. Packed with useful health and science research, the series is a great resource for expecting, and current, parents everywhere.

PBS KIDS Ready to Learn Initiative offers hands-on-activities, apps and videos that families can use with their children to support literacy development and explore science in their everyday lives — starring some of your favorite PBS KIDS characters.



PBS KIDS Games

A collection of dozens of free, online games and puzzles for children ages 2-8 are based on everything from birdwatching to storytelling to math, nature, coloring, art, dressing up, reading, daily routines, animals, holidays and more! Check out the Spanish-language games , too.

Sesame Workshop "Caring for Each Other" Initiative

Your friends on Sesame Street are here to support you during the COVID-19 health crisis, as families everywhere are creating a "for now normal." Children thrive with structure in their lives, and they learn best through play—even in everyday moments. This website , is filled with content you can use all day long to spark playful learning, offer children comfort, and focus a bit on yourself, too. (After all, it's important that we take care of ourselves, so that we can best care for our families.)

Connecticut Public’s “Learning Snacks” newsletter offers quick links to timely and fun educational content for kids, families and educators. Subscribe now:

Email address First name Last name ZIP Code Learning Snacks Delivered on Thursdays | Parents and educators with students at home, this one’s for you. Each week we’ll bring you a rich collection of multi-media educational resources from Connecticut Public, PBS and other public media to keep your kids engaged and enhance their learning experience CAPTCHA

MORE LEARNING RESOURCES FOR FAMILIES & CAREGIVERS:

PBS KIDS Parents Newsletter

Every day is full of possibilities and so is your child. Get activities and tips you can use to help kids learn at home emailed to you every week. Sign up here!

PBS KIDS Booklists

Specially curated collections of books for any topic your family wants to explore: science, math, humor, holidays and more.

AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN FOR KIDS

Explore the “Kitchen Classroom” and the world of food and cooking with kid-friendly recipes, quizzes and fun activities.

For older students, PBS DIGITAL STUDIOS presents a network of highly-creative and thought-provoking short-form videos including Crash Course, Otherwords, Deep Look, It’s Okay To Be Smart, the Origin of Everything, Physics Girl, Above the Noise, Two Cents, the Art Assignment, Gross Science, Say It Loud, PrideLand and more.

WATCH & LEARN ON THE GO!

STREAM PBS KIDS LIVE on the free Connecticut Public Mobile App, along with news stories, our live radio and CPTV streams, and much more. Available from the Apple Store and on Google Play.

PBS KIDS Apps

Download the free PBS KIDS VIDEO app, GAMES app, and many more.

ENJOY PBS KIDS ANYTIME, ANYWHERE



LISTEN TO PBS KIDS PODCASTS:

TEACHERS, VISIT OUR LEARNING RESOURCES FOR EDUCATORS PAGE FOR MORE LEARNING FUN »

CHECK OUT PREVIOUS EDITIONS OF CONNECTICUT PUBLIC’S “LEARNING SNACKS” NEWSLETTER AND SUBSCRIBE HERE »