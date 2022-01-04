Since 2013, Carol Sisco has overseen Connecticut Public’s television division in her role as Vice President and Executive Director of Television Programming and Acquisitions. She serves as station manager for Connecticut Public’s three television networks – CPTV, Spirit, and CPTV Kids 24/7 — and is responsible for the development and implementation of multi-platform programming strategies to increase viewer engagement, enhance audience support, and create new content opportunities. Sisco represents programming and acquisition interests across the company as well as with national programming affiliates and partners.

Sisco has over 20 years of experience in public and employee relations, advertising, marketing communications, producing, and multimedia. Prior to 2013, she oversaw communications and employee administration activities for Connecticut Public as Vice President of Corporate Communications and Human Resources. She is also an adjunct professor of communications at the University of Connecticut and is a member of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society.