Catie TalarskiSenior Director, Storytelling and Radio Programming
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Catie has been instrumental in growing the slate of original award-winning local programming at Connecticut Public Radio - including Where We Live, Colin McEnroe Show, Audacious, Seasoned, and Disrupted.
Along with her many years as a talk show producer, her stories and audio documentaries have been heard on NPR and other national programs.
Catie has taught storytelling and journalism classes to college and high school students, including as teaching assistant for the Transom Story Workshop. She studied documentary radio at the Salt Institute in Portland, Maine.
For years, she hosted *the ear cave* - a listening session led by a rotating cast of local radio professionals held at a coffeehouse in Hartford. And her Radio Adventure Theater was an experimental variety show that combined live music, theater, poetry and documentary radio.
Catie’s foray into magazine writing includes an article about her Polish heritage published in SilverKris, the in-flight magazine of Singapore Airlines. She’ll take any opportunity to dig into her ancestry.
She lives with her husband and two kiddos in West Hartford. You can follow her on Twitter.
Companies have been committed to making their workforce more diverse and inclusive for all. On this Disrupted, a conversation on making corporate culture more inviting and accessible for people of color. And, why a new wage transparency law in Connecticut is so important.
From a shocking insurrection at the Capitol, to the rise of cryptocurrency, and the continuing fight for voting rights, 2021 brought more disruptions. This week on Disrupted, we’re wrapping up the year listening back to a few of our favorite conversations of 2021.
This moment in American history can feel unprecedented. But white supremacist violence and debates over whose rights really matter are hardly new. This hour on Disrupted, we talk to two authors who provide crucial historical and theoretical context to this moment.
Materials scientist Ainissa Ramirez has made it her mission to tell the stories of little known inventors. She shines a light on the women and people of color that have helped create everything from the ice cream scoop to the GPS. This week on Disrupted, a conversation with Ainissa Ramirez.
Ten new candidates were selected to join NASA's latest class of Astronauts. The new cohort will be one of NASA’s most diverse ever. They will join the Artemis program, which expects to send humans to the moon for the first time since 1972. This hour on Disrupted, we'll hear from two Black Americans who helped pave the way for the next generation of NASA astronauts and administrators.
During the pandemic, many people turned to art to process their feelings. Art has the unique ability to get us through difficult times. This hour on Disrupted, three New Haven artists talk about the ways they are using art to affect change.
As more people confront the realities of climate change, our society’s relationship with food is changing. And some are turning to dumpster diving and foraging. This week on Disrupted, a look at the ways we access our food.
America is home to many spiritual practices that were once considered evil - like Brujeria or Hoodoo. But today, more people are looking to reclaim these ancestral traditions. This week on Disrupted, the rise of alternative spiritual beliefs and their connection to our past. Plus a look at one of Tarot's most important figures.
This week on Disrupted, how TikTok is changing our relationship with media. A look at TikTok's impact on childhood development to its stronghold on the music industry.
Capitalism is a major driving force in American society. This hour on Disrupted, a conversation with political scientist Margaret Levi on the future of our economy. And economist Janelle Jones on the importance of the Black female workforce.