Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.

Catie has been instrumental in growing the slate of original award-winning local programming at Connecticut Public Radio - including Where We Live, Colin McEnroe Show, Audacious, Seasoned, and Disrupted.

Along with her many years as a talk show producer, her stories and audio documentaries have been heard on NPR and other national programs.

Catie has taught storytelling and journalism classes to college and high school students, including as teaching assistant for the Transom Story Workshop. She studied documentary radio at the Salt Institute in Portland, Maine.

For years, she hosted *the ear cave* - a listening session led by a rotating cast of local radio professionals held at a coffeehouse in Hartford. And her Radio Adventure Theater was an experimental variety show that combined live music, theater, poetry and documentary radio.

Catie’s foray into magazine writing includes an article about her Polish heritage published in SilverKris, the in-flight magazine of Singapore Airlines. She’ll take any opportunity to dig into her ancestry.

She lives with her husband and two kiddos in West Hartford. You can follow her on Twitter.

