Chris Burrell / GBH
Residents of Lewiston, Maine, and surrounding communities are shaken and anxious after a man shot and killed at least 18 people on Wednesday night, leading to shelter-in-place advisories as authorities search for the suspect.
Residents-only policies at many of the nation's town-owned beaches mean low-income people and people of color have less access to the shore.
New coastal development and higher temperatures mean more people are vying for a spot along the nation's beaches, just as coastal erosion swallows up precious swatches of sand.
Undocumented workers in some states must choose between driving illegally and risking exposure to the virus by sharing rides.
Despite affirmative action goals meant to make up for disparities, white-owned businesses win most of the bids for government work. And in many places the numbers are getting worse.
Single room occupancy housing, or SROs, have been a crucial place to live for low-income renters. The units are being threatened by developers looking for more profitable buildings.
Allowing undocumented immigrants in Connecticut to obtain driver's licenses may have reduced hit-and-run crashes in the state. Eight other states are considering similar laws.
Massachusetts has one of the highest rates of aging prisoners in the nation. A new law would allow parole for prisoners who can prove they are physically or cognitively incapacitated.