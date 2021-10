Deidre Montague is the Fall 2021 Gwen Ifill Integrity in News Intern at CT Public. In this role, she assists The Accountability Project investigative news team.

Deidre is a student at Manchester Community College in Manchester, Connecticut where she is

majoring in communications with a concentration in Journalism. After working in the Social Work field for a couple years, her interest transitioned into community storytelling through her writing, with empathy and compassion.