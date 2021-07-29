Jacqueline Rabe ThomasInvestigative Reporter
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas is an investigative reporter with Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project.
During the nearly 12 years that she worked at The Connecticut Mirror, she uncovered a host of issues facing the state’s education, criminal justice, child welfare, and housing systems.
She has won two national awards for investigative reporting from the Education Writers Association; first in 2012 for uncovering hefty pay raises and extended vacations for top officials at the state’s public college system, and then in 2020 for exposing the obstacles that prevent poor people from finding decent housing. Her ongoing coverage of housing inequality – co-published with ProPublica -- also won the investigative award from the New England Newspaper & Press Association in 2019 and 2020. She was also part of the team that won the NENPA Publick Occurrences Award in 2020 for coverage of the COVID crisis in CT nursing homes. In 2012, she was named the nation’s top education beat reporter and was the runner up for the national award for single topic news coverage for a series on school funding disparities in 2016 (and certain legislators landing earmarks for their districts). In 2018, she won the Theodore Driscoll Award for Investigative Reporting from the Connecticut Society for Professional Journalists for a deep dive into the substandard health care being provided to prisoners.
Jacqueline’s reporting has appeared in ProPublica, Mother Jones, Long Reads, and daily newspapers across Connecticut.
Jacqueline has also been a reporter, online editor and website developer for The Washington Post Co.’s Maryland newspaper chains. She has also worked for Congressional Quarterly and the Toledo Free Press. Jacqueline received an undergraduate degree in journalism from Bowling Green State University and a master’s in public policy from Trinity College. She has also taught at the University of Connecticut’s School of Business.
When she's not in the newsroom, Jacqueline enjoys traveling and biking. She and her husband, live in Hartford with their two children and two dogs.
She works for tips: phone (202)494-8607 or jrthomas@ctpublic.org. Follow her on twitter @jacquelinerabe
