Jenna Carlesso // CTMirror.org
-
With just over two weeks left in the legislative session this year, Democrats who had been pushing legislation to create a public option health plan conceded that the effort would fail again. Opposition from the insurance industry and Gov. Ned Lamont had sunk the bill — the third consecutive year it died unceremoniously.
-
Gov. Ned Lamont Issues Order Allowing Cities And Towns To Impose Mask Mandates
-
Insurance Companies Are Requesting Higher Rates For Health Plans Next Year. Here’s What You Need To Know.Insurance companies are again seeking increases in the cost of premiums — this time for policies that begin in 2022.