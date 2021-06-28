Jessica Simms // Special to the Record-Journal

The city’s iconic Festival of Silver Lights returns later this month with new additions to the familiar displays, but without an opening ceremony for the second year in a row due to the pandemic. Even though there is no opening ceremony, Mayor Kevin Scarpati said he thinks the Festival of the Silver Lights is a great way to bring families together. “While most people associate (the Festival of Silver Lights) with Hubbard Park,” Bourdon said, “it also does include the downtown area.”