Kate Seltzer is the Howard Center for Investigative Reporting Fellow for Connecticut Public’s Accountability Project. She completed her master’s in journalism at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism in December.

At UMD, Seltzer worked as a reporter for Capital News Service, where she co-created, produced and hosted “Takeover,” a podcast exploring the Supreme Court’s evolution and future. She also contributed to the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism’s investigation “Mega Billions: The great lottery wealth transfer” and was a part of a major ongoing Associated Press investigation into law enforcement practices.

Her work has appeared in RVA Magazine, Virginia Public Media and the Montgomery County Sentinel. Kate is a committed Red Sox fan and a deeply uncommitted runner.