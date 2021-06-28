Keith M. Phaneuf // CTMirror.org
When legislators from some of Connecticut’s largest cities pushed last spring to ban exclusionary access policies at municipal beaches, they were told the state first had to study the issue.
Connecticut's budget situation looks rosy, but who should get the credit?
Gov. Ned Lamont called Tuesday evening for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after an investigator’s report alleged that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.
Gov. Ned Lamont warns labor unions he’s weighing a vaccination requirement for state employees.
Health care advocates had dreams of epic proportions when the tobacco industry agreed to pay Connecticut more than $2 billion to settle a landmark lawsuit over its youth marketing practices.But those dreams became a nightmare over the next two decades when only a tiny fraction of Connecticut’s bounty was designated for anti-smoking efforts.