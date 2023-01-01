Leeanne Griffin is a guest co-host of Seasoned. She is the food and consumer reporter for Hearst Connecticut, handling coverage of restaurant openings and closings, trends, events and general news about Connecticut food and beverage businesses. She writes about everything, but pizza and lobster rolls are nearest and dearest to her heart.

She's been working in Connecticut news since 2006, and worked as a food and dining reporter for the Hartford Courant for a decade, where she earned several awards for her work from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists and the New England Newspaper & Press Association. She has also served as a Northeast regional panelist on the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards Committee. A native of Worcester, Mass., she holds a master's degree in journalism from Quinnipiac University.