Matt Buckler // Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — While there may be a current shortage of many items in America, there is one area in which there is a major surplus — good basketball players. There is no skill position shortage around a basketball hoop.That’s why it didn’t take Hartford Shockers owner-coach Donovin Ford-Hayes of Windsor Locks long to stock his roster with talent after moving the East Coast Basketball League team from Plaistow, N.H. to Manchester’s East Catholic High in time for the 2022 season. The team is in the Mid-Atlantic Conference of the ECBL.