Patrick SkahillSenior Reporter
Patrick Skahill is a reporter at WNPR. He covers science and the environment. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of WNPR's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
In Connecticut, 90.3% of the state's entire population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 75.3% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
What to do with an old trash incinerator in Hartford is bringing up the city's decades-long struggle with environmental justice.
The utility says the typical winter electric bill could go up by $20 to $25 per month.
The deal means immediate payouts for consumers, but it also allows the utility to avoid costly longer-term penalties.
More people are cleaning out their homes and recycling old mattresses.
The federal government says it will soon tighten regulations around a group of contaminants linked to cancer and other illnesses. Labs are now looking for ways to detect these "forever chemicals".
A landfill in Putnam that takes in ash from waste-to-energy plants wants to expand its footprint.
A trash agency handling about one-quarter of Connecticut's waste can't vote on major issues due to a lack of legislative action.
Eversource says it is working to win back the "hearts and mind[s]" of customers in Connecticut through a proposed $103 million settlement.