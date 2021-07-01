Robyn Doyon-Aitken

Robyn Doyon-AitkenSenior Producer, Seasoned
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
Why is menopause such a mystery? As a culture, we don’t talk about menopause. In fact, women get the message that this normal biological transition is somehow shameful: an ending to vitality and productivity. We dispel myths about menopause.
This week on Seasoned, a sommelier's top rosés, plus mezcal and tequila cocktails with Robert Simonson of the NYT. And we visit Fifth State Distillery.
This week on Seasoned: local organic tomato farmers and the chef at Tony D's. Plus, scientist Harry Klee breeds flavor back into tomatoes.
This week on Seasoned, we’re celebrating summer food with local author, Terry Walters. We also head to the West End Farmers’ Market in Hartford.
Unconventional food critic Daym Drops is our guest for this week’s live episode of Seasoned. We compare notes on the best fast food in the state.
Marina Marchese of Red Bee Honey in Weston explains how honeybees make honey this hour on Seasoned. Plus, learn about Huneebee Project in New Haven.
This week on Seasoned, we look back at fun and informative moments from a year of live call-in shows. You really do give the best recommendations.
What happens to women’s bodies during menopause? This hour, a frank conversation with OB/GYN Jen Gunter about what your mother probably called “The…
Seasoned takes a day trip to Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! We talk to zoo educators about what our furry, scaly, and feathered friends are eating.
Martie Duncan takes the party outside this week on Seasoned. Plus, we tour the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory and talk to competitive eater Miki Sudo.