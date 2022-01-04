Sabrina Herrera joined Connecticut Public as social media editor in 2021. Previously, she grew the Hartford Courant's Instagram presence, creating both the strategy and social graphics, and managed their staff photographers. She also worked as a video editor at NBC Connecticut.

Sabrina is passionate about effective communication, good leadership, community building, and working on a team. She performs improv comedy at Connecticut's only improv theater, Sea Tea Comedy Theater in downtown Hartford. Sabrina also serves on the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) New England Chapter Board as Director of Engagement.

Sabrina loves to connect with folks on audience engagement, diversity in the news industry, and things to do in and around Connecticut. She can be reached at sherrera@ctpublic.org or on Twitter at @_SabrinaHerrera.