Zshekinah Collier is a producer for CT Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Previously she was a Radio Production & Storytelling Intern and contributed to Audacious, The Colin McEnroe Show, Seasoned, and Where We Live.

In 2020, Zshekinah graduated from American University with a B.A in Justice and Law and Communication minor. As a student, she was a Community-Based Research Scholar and Co-Editor-in-Chief of The Blackprint Magazine.

Zshekinah is a New Haven, CT native and is passionate about diversifying the media, making information accessible, and using journalism as a tool for social justice, advocacy, and public service. She enjoys singing, roller skating, watching TV, and trying out plant-based recipes in her free time.