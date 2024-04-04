Episode 3: Keeping Venture Smith’s story alive

Venture Smith's story is the first published narrative by an enslaved person in the U.S. It was issued in 1798. It’s also one of the few published narratives of slavery in New England. He describes his capture in Africa and life in Connecticut. He bought his own freedom and then built a home near where his wife and children remained enslaved. He spent years working to save money to buy their freedom. Meet his descendants who are working to keep Venture Smith’s story alive.

In our third episode, reporter/producer Diane Orson and editorial consultant and Curator Frank Mitchell discuss narratives of the enslaved. They explore oral history and how stories are passed down through music and crafts. They also talk about the ways Black exceptionalism is used to deny issues of racism and inequity.

This podcast was produced by Cassandra Basler.