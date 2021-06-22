-
Connecticut Republican Party Chairman Ben Proto said in a statement Monday that state Rep. Anne Dauphinais’ comments comparing Gov. Ned Lamont to German Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler were unacceptable.
Some high-level state employees with less than one year on the job could be eligible for raises under a plan announced by the governor this month.
Representative Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) raises more than $1 million for her reelection campaign in 2022
Immigrants from Central America living in USA under temporary protected status face uncertain future.
President Biden defended his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan despite the Taliban gaining power and threatening the Afghan government.
This hour, we discuss Baby Bonds. The program promises to make $50-million per year available for accounts for children born in poor families. The $3,200…
Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman said the U.S. Capitol Police have been working in the aftermath of the attack to "pivot towards an intelligence-based protective agency."
Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed a bill Wednesday that would have set statutory limits on the use of solitary confinement in Connecticut prisons, instead issuing an…
The recreational use of marijuana becomes legal in Connecticut tomorrow, July 1. But much work is left to be done surrounding legal pot, including the…
Gov. Ned Lamont blocked Rep. Sean Scanlon’s push this year for a major state income tax cut for Connecticut’s middle class. But Scanlon made sure —…