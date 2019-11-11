© 2021 Connecticut Public

WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.

Former NSA John Bolton, Late Hartford Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry, And ESPN's 'The Spy Who Signed Me'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published November 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
johnbolton.jpg
Gage Skidmore
/
flickr creative commons
Former Trump Administration National Security Advisor John Bolton as photographed in 2015.

President Trump's former National Security Advisor John Bolton is a pretty interesting figure in the whole impeachment inquiry, right? On the one hand, he's a pretty high-level official who is said to have characterized the whole Ukraine affair as a "drug deal." On the other hand, he's so far refused to testify at the same time as he's making it clear he's got lots of relevant information. On the other other hand, 

And: Carrie Saxon Perry was the mayor of Hartford from 1987 to 1993, and she was the first black woman elected mayor of any major New England city. She died almost a year ago, "under a cloak of silence and no public notice."

And finally: After their storied careers at UConn, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird went on to play in the WNBA and overseas. The new season of ESPN's 30 for 30 Podcasts tells the story of their time in Russia playing for an owner with ties to the Russian mob and the KGB.

GUESTS:

  • Greg Jaffe - National political reporter for The Washington Post
  • Rebecca Lurye - Covers the city of Hartford for the Hartford Courant
  • Keith Romer - Contributing reporter for Planet Money and a producer for ESPN's 30 for 30 Podcasts

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
