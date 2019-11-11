Former NSA John Bolton, Late Hartford Mayor Carrie Saxon Perry, And ESPN's 'The Spy Who Signed Me'

President Trump's former National Security Advisor John Bolton is a pretty interesting figure in the whole impeachment inquiry, right? On the one hand, he's a pretty high-level official who is said to have characterized the whole Ukraine affair as a "drug deal." On the other hand, he's so far refused to testify at the same time as he's making it clear he's got lots of relevant information. On the other other hand,

And: Carrie Saxon Perry was the mayor of Hartford from 1987 to 1993, and she was the first black woman elected mayor of any major New England city. She died almost a year ago, "under a cloak of silence and no public notice."

And finally: After their storied careers at UConn, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird went on to play in the WNBA and overseas. The new season of ESPN's 30 for 30 Podcasts tells the story of their time in Russia playing for an owner with ties to the Russian mob and the KGB.

GUESTS:

Greg Jaffe - National political reporter for The Washington Post

- National political reporter for Rebecca Lurye - Covers the city of Hartford for the Hartford Courant

- Covers the city of Hartford for the Keith Romer - Contributing reporter for Planet Money and a producer for ESPN's 30 for 30 Podcasts

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.