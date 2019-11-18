The Case Against Boeing; Myles Garrett Is Suspended Indefinitely; Return Of A Stradivarius

Ralph Nader's niece died when Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 max 8 jet crashed in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, in March 2019. Since that day, her family has been trying to prove that Boeing put profits before public safety when they failed to ground the plane when they recognized the danger it posed.

There is a poignancy in the notion that this family has to fight this battle against corporate greed and deregulation. It's been the fight of their lives. Now, the fight is more personal.

Also this hour: Myles Garrett, a defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, was suspended indefinitely for attacking another player on the field. He likes poetry, astrophysics and paleontology. He's the least likely guy to exhibit violence. Why did he do it and what can we learn from it?

Lastly, a long-lost Stradivarius comes home.

GUESTS:

Alec MacGillis - Covers politics and government for ProPublica . His work has appeared in numerous publications, including the New Yorker, the Atlantic , and others. He's the author of The Cynic. (@AlecMacGillis)

Jerry Brewer - Sports columnist for The Washington Post (@JerryBrewer)

- Sports columnist for (@JerryBrewer) Andrea Shea - Senior Arts reporter, WBUR (@asheaarts)

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.