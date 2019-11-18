© 2021 Connecticut Public

WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.

The Case Against Boeing; Myles Garrett Is Suspended Indefinitely; Return Of A Stradivarius

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published November 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
airplane_yuichi_kosio.jpg
Yuichi Kosio
/
Creative Commons

Ralph Nader's niece died when Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 max 8 jet crashed in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, in March 2019.  Since that day, her family has been trying to prove that Boeing put profits before public safety when they failed to ground the plane when they recognized the danger it posed. 

There is a poignancy in the notion that this family has to fight this battle against corporate greed and deregulation. It's been the fight of their lives.  Now, the fight is more personal. 

Also this hour: Myles Garrett, a defensive end for the Cleveland Browns, was suspended indefinitely for attacking another player on the field. He likes poetry, astrophysics and paleontology. He's the least likely guy to exhibit violence. Why did he do it and what can we learn from it?

Lastly, a long-lost Stradivarius comes home

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show.

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
