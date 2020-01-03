Addressing The Disturbing Rise In Pedestrian Deaths

Walking instead of driving is better for the environment and our health, but in the United States, it’s becoming an increasingly dangerous choice.

Since 2009, the rate of pedestrians killed by a car in Connecticut has more than doubled, even as cars have become safer for drivers and passengers. How can cities and towns make sure their streets are safe for everyone?

And later: college sports are a billion-dollar industry, but athletes aren’t the ones benefiting the most. We talk about efforts to allow college athletes to make money from the use of their names and images.

GUESTS:

Otoniel Reyes - New Haven Police Chief

New Haven Police Chief Norman Garrick - Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UConn

Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UConn George Proakis – Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development in Somerville, MA

Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development in Somerville, MA Kavitha Davidson - Co-host of “The Lead” podcast for The Athletic (@kavithadavidson)

Chion Wolf and Betsy Kaplan contributed to this show.