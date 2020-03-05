Governor Lamont Tries To Force Tribes' Hand On Sports Betting

March Madness begins in a couple of weeks, a favorite time of year for people who love watching college basketball. But if you want to legally place bets on your favorite team, inside Connecticut you’re out of luck.

This hour: will the General Assembly legalize sports betting this legislative session?

Some lawmakers want to see sports betting revenues coming into the state's coffers. But a debate over who should run sports betting has led to an impasse between the governor and the state’s tribal nations.

Do you want sports betting to become legal in Connecticut? Or do you have concerns about the expansion of gambling in our state?

GUESTS:

Mark Pazniokas - Capitol Bureau Chief for the Connecticut Mirror (@CTMirrorPaz)

Capitol Bureau Chief for the Connecticut Mirror (@CTMirrorPaz) State Rep. Joe Verrengia - State Representative for West Hartford, co-chair of the Public Safety and Security committee in the Connecticut General Assembly

State Representative for West Hartford, co-chair of the Public Safety and Security committee in the Connecticut General Assembly Marc Edelman - Professor of Law at Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business, where he specializes in sports law

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.