© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Sports
WNPR News sports coverage brings you a mix of local and statewide news from our reporters as well as national and global news from around the world from NPR.

Governor Lamont Tries To Force Tribes' Hand On Sports Betting

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Carmen Baskauf
Published March 5, 2020 at 8:32 AM EST
IMG_3335.jpg
Frankie Graziano
/
Connecticut Public Radio
A board of betting lines inside Twin River Casino in Lincoln, RI.

March Madness begins in a couple of weeks, a favorite time of year for people who love watching college basketball. But if you want to legally place bets on your favorite team, inside Connecticut you’re out of luck.

This hour: will the General Assembly legalize sports betting this legislative session?

Some lawmakers want to see sports betting revenues coming into the state's coffers. But a debate over who should run sports betting has led to an impasse between the governor and the state’s tribal nations.

Do you want sports betting to become legal in Connecticut? Or do you have concerns about  the expansion of gambling in our state?

GUESTS:

  • Mark Pazniokas - Capitol Bureau Chief for the Connecticut Mirror (@CTMirrorPaz)
  • State Rep. Joe Verrengia - State Representative for West Hartford, co-chair of the Public Safety and Security committee in the Connecticut General Assembly
  • Marc Edelman -  Professor of Law at Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business, where he specializes in sports law

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

Politicsgamblingsports
Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Carmen Baskauf
Carmen Baskauf was a producer for Connecticut Public Radio's news-talk show Where We Live, hosted by Lucy Nalpathanchil from 2017-2021. She has also contributed to The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Carmen Baskauf
Related Content