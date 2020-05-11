© 2021 Connecticut Public

Greenwich Republicans And Trump; 'This Week In Virology'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published May 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
greenwich_strickland_road_historic_district_magicpiano.jpg
Magic Piano
/
Wikimedia Commons
Strickland Road Historic District, Greenwich, Conn.

We can observe how economic inequality in America plays out during this pandemic by watching who gets help and who gets ignored.

Two America's live side by side, often in the same community. Nowhere is it on display more than in Greenwich, Conn., where hedge fund managers in gilded mansions live across town from minimum wage workers in local service jobs.

The inequality on display today is the byproduct of decades of policy choices that benefit the wealthy.

Also this hour: We help you make sense of the sometimes conflicting news about COVID-19 with the host of the podcast This Week In Virology.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
