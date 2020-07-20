© 2021 Connecticut Public

Coronavirus Is Still Rising, Biden Is Still Leading, And It's National Moth Week

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published July 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT
1 of 2
Small Elephant Hawk Moth, Deilephila Porcellus
Patrick Clement
2 of 2
The IO Moth
Colin Gillette, Bradford County, PA

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus continues to rise in many parts of the U.S., with sharp rises in places like Florida, Nevada, Alabama, Texas, and Puerto Rico. Yet, President Trump continues to attribute the rise to more testing -- despite the rise in hospitalizations and deaths -- and he wants to reduce federal aid for more testing, tracing, and for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also this hour: The ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Trump by 15 points among registered voters, 55% to 40%. A majority of respondents are not happy with the president's handling of the coronavirus, among other things.

On a happier note: It's National Moth Week!

GUESTS:

  • Maria Sundaram is an infectious disease epidemiologist. She’s a postdoc fellow at ICES in Toronto and a regular contributor to BBC OS (@mariasundaram)
  • Steven Shepard is senior campaign and elections editor and chief polling analyst for Politico. (@politico_steve)
  • Liti Haramaty is a founding member of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission and vice-chair of the East Brunswick Commission. She's co-founder of National Moth Week and a researcher at the department of Marine and Coastal Sciences at Rutgers University. (@LeeTeeK)

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
