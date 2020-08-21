© 2021 Connecticut Public

What Do The Doomsday Clock And The Presidential Election Have In Common?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chion Wolf
Published August 21, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Allan Lichtman is a professor of history at American University, and the author of The Keys to the White House: A Surefire Guide to Predicting the Next President. He has correctly predicted the outcome of every election since 1994.
Herb Lin is a Senior Research Scholar and Hank J. Holland Fellow in Cyber Policy and Security at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, and a member of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

What do the 2020 Doomsday Clock - you know, the calculation that tells us which technologies and conditions may annihilate us all - and the 2020 presidential election have in common?

Your vote impacts the outcome.

To talk with us about the election, Professor Allan Lichtman, who has correctly predicted the outcome of every election since 1994*, gives us his prediction.

Then, Professor Herb Lin of the Atomic Bulletin of Scientists - the keepers of the Doomsday Clock - tells us how close we are to midnight, which is to say, human annihilation.

*Editor's note: Alan Lichtman has been correctly predicting presidential elections since 1984, not 1994. This post has been updated to reflect that correction. The podcast audio has the incorrect date.

GUESTS:

Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

