America In The Middle Of An Election During A Surge In The Pandemic
The Trump Administration continues to downplay the pandemic, Vice-President Mike Pence campaigns even as staff members in his inner circle test positive for SARS-CoV-2, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," that the Administration is no longer going to control the pandemic.
Some Americans are beginning to fear a dark post-election America if the other side wins. Both Biden and Trump supporters fear the "other" candidate will ruin the country. Americans usually fear foreign threats, not each other. Does the pandemic have us on edge or is something deeper going on in America?
Also this hour: The Trump Administration is counting on a vaccine by the end of the year. But approval of a vaccine may signal the beginning of a year tracking the safety of potentially multiple vaccines without a vaccine safety office leading the effort.
GUESTS:
- Yascha Mounk is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Persuasion, an associate Professor of the Practice of International Affairs at Johns Hopkins University, and a contributing editor at The Atlantic. His latest book is "The People Vs. Democracy: Why Our Freedom Is In Danger and How To Save It." @yascha_mounk
- Carl Zimmer is the author of thirteen books about science. His next book, “Life’s Edge: The Search For What It Means To Be Alive,” will be published in March 2021. He writes the "Matter" column for The New York Times, and is an adjunct professor at Yale. (@carlzimmer)
