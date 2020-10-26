© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics
Science

America In The Middle Of An Election During A Surge In The Pandemic

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published October 26, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT
12522068044_b73c88f4e9_c.jpg
Donkey Hotey
/
Creative Commons

The Trump Administration continues to downplay the pandemic, Vice-President Mike Pence campaigns even as staff members in his inner circle test positive for SARS-CoV-2, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," that the Administration is no longer going to control the pandemic.

Some Americans are beginning to fear a dark post-election America if the other side wins. Both Biden and Trump supporters fear the "other" candidate will ruin the country. Americans usually fear foreign threats, not each other. Does the pandemic have us on edge or is something deeper going on in America?

Also this hour: The Trump Administration is counting on a vaccine by the end of the year. But approval of a vaccine may signal the beginning of a year tracking the safety of potentially multiple vaccines without a  vaccine safety office leading the effort. 

GUESTS: 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show. 

Tags

PoliticssciencegovernmentelectionsWhite HouseThe ScrambleCoronavirus
Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. Prior to that, Betsy worked as an intensive care registered nurse in several Connecticut hospitals.
See stories by Betsy Kaplan
Related Content