America In The Middle Of An Election During A Surge In The Pandemic

The Trump Administration continues to downplay the pandemic, Vice-President Mike Pence campaigns even as staff members in his inner circle test positive for SARS-CoV-2, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union," that the Administration is no longer going to control the pandemic.

Some Americans are beginning to fear a dark post-election America if the other side wins. Both Biden and Trump supporters fear the "other" candidate will ruin the country. Americans usually fear foreign threats, not each other. Does the pandemic have us on edge or is something deeper going on in America?

Also this hour: The Trump Administration is counting on a vaccine by the end of the year. But approval of a vaccine may signal the beginning of a year tracking the safety of potentially multiple vaccines without a vaccine safety office leading the effort.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.