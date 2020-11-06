What Do We Do Now? An Election Week Wrap Up

Election Day is over. So what happens next? This hour, how did this year's polls match the actual election results?

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next week regarding the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. A correspondent with Kaiser Health News joins us to discuss what’s at stake for those that depend on it’s coverage.

Coronavirus cases are going up in the state just as our days are getting shorter and it’s harder to find ways to gather safely. We'll also learn how to fight your winter blues and stay connected as we go into the pandemic winter.

