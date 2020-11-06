© 2021 Connecticut Public

What Do We Do Now? An Election Week Wrap Up

Connecticut Public Radio | By Lucy Nalpathanchil,
Tess Terrible
Published November 6, 2020 at 8:15 AM EST
Poll workers Ruth Campbell (left) and Gary Hall (right) wrap up after a long day working at the Maloney Elementary School polling place in Waterbury

Election Day is over. So what happens next? This hour, how did this year's polls match the actual election results?

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next week regarding the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. A correspondent with Kaiser Health News joins us to discuss what’s at stake for those that depend on it’s coverage.

Coronavirus cases are going up in the state just as our days are getting shorter and it’s harder to find ways to gather safely. We'll also learn how to fight your winter blues and stay connected as we go into the pandemic winter.

GUESTS:

  • Kevin J. McMahon - John R. Reitemeyer Professor of Political Science and Director of the Graduate Program in Public Policy
  • Mary Agnes Carey - Senior Correspondent at Kaiser Health News (@maryagnescarey)
  • Vaile Wright - Senior Director for Health care Innovation at the American Pscyhological Association (@drvailewright)

Lucy Nalpathanchil
Lucy is the Executive Producer and Host of WNPR's popular talk show, Where We Live.
See stories by Lucy Nalpathanchil
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for WNPR news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys writing micro poetry and growing herbs.
See stories by Tess Terrible
