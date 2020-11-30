© 2021 Connecticut Public

Politics, Religion, and Football. (No Peanuts Or Beer)

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published November 30, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST
football_field_bradley_gordon.jpg
Bradley Gordon
/
Creative Commons
Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado

We are still living in two different realities. President Trump lost the election but still can't concede or admit it, and a high percentage of Republicans say they doubt the results -  even though courts have found no evidence to support their claims of fraud. 

Meanwhile, President-Elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his transition - including talking with foreign leaders, choosing Cabinet members, and planning his first 100 days in office. Can Biden unite us?

On a related note: Pope Francis elevated Archbishop Wilton Gregory to be a cardinal for the archdiocese of Washington. He'll be the first African American cardinal in the history of the Catholic Church. The archdiocese of Washington sits the heart of our government and Cardinal Gregory will work with the incoming Biden administration to advance the social justice causes important to both.  

Lastly, the virus is wreaking havoc on the NFL. 

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

