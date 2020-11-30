Politics, Religion, and Football. (No Peanuts Or Beer)

We are still living in two different realities. President Trump lost the election but still can't concede or admit it, and a high percentage of Republicans say they doubt the results - even though courts have found no evidence to support their claims of fraud.

Meanwhile, President-Elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his transition - including talking with foreign leaders, choosing Cabinet members, and planning his first 100 days in office. Can Biden unite us?

On a related note: Pope Francis elevated Archbishop Wilton Gregory to be a cardinal for the archdiocese of Washington. He'll be the first African American cardinal in the history of the Catholic Church. The archdiocese of Washington sits the heart of our government and Cardinal Gregory will work with the incoming Biden administration to advance the social justice causes important to both.

Lastly, the virus is wreaking havoc on the NFL.

GUESTS:

Frank Rich is Writer-at-Large for New York magazine and Executive Producer for the HBO series "Succession." (@frankrichny)

is Writer-at-Large for and Executive Producer for the HBO series "Succession." (@frankrichny) Michael Sean Winters is a columnist at National Catholic Reporter and a fellow at the Greenberg Center for the Study of Religion in Public Life at Trinity College in Hartford. (@MichaelSWinters)

is a columnist at and a fellow at the Greenberg Center for the Study of Religion in Public Life at Trinity College in Hartford. (@MichaelSWinters) Ken Belson covers the NFL for The New York Times (@el_belson)

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.