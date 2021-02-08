Impeachment 2.0; Fox Under Fire; The Lightness Of This Year's Super Bowl Ads

As of Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are still working out the details for the Senate impeachment trial scheduled to begin this Tuesday, February 9. Forty-five senators say it's not constitutional. Conservative lawyer Charles Cooper says it is. We talk to Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal on impeachment, intelligence, and more.

Also this hour: Fox News has been scared into silencing popular commentator Lou Dobbs, after Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox News over election fraud claims made on their shows. Fox News Media hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro were named, along with lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Will it take a massive lawsuit to force them to confront the lies and harm perpetuated on their broadcasts?

Lastly, a quick look at the tone of this weekend's Super Bowl ads.

GUESTS:

Richard Blumenthal is a US senator from Connecticut

is a US senator from Connecticut David Folkenflik is NPR’s media correspondent and the author of Murdoch’s World: The Last of the Old Media Empires

is NPR’s media correspondent and the author of Melinda Fakuade is a fellow for The Goods by Vox, covering culture and entertainment

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.