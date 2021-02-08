© 2021 Connecticut Public

Impeachment 2.0; Fox Under Fire; The Lightness Of This Year's Super Bowl Ads

Connecticut Public Radio | By Betsy Kaplan
Published February 8, 2021 at 7:52 AM EST
rudy_giuliani_ninian_reid_fox_news_zuma_wire.jpg
Ninian Reid
/
Fox News / Zuma Wire
President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Guiliani, leads a press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters to outline their plan to win the 2020 election, November 19, 2020

As of Monday morning, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are still working out the details for the Senate impeachment trial scheduled to begin this Tuesday, February 9. Forty-five senators say it's not constitutional. Conservative lawyer Charles Cooper says it is. We talk to Connecticut U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal on impeachment, intelligence, and more. 

Also this hour: Fox News has been scared into silencing popular commentator Lou Dobbs, after Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox News over election fraud claims made on their shows. Fox News Media hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro were named, along with lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Will it take a massive lawsuit to force them to confront the lies and harm perpetuated on their broadcasts?

Lastly, a quick look at the tone of this weekend's Super Bowl ads. 

GUESTS:

  • Richard Blumenthal is a US senator from Connecticut
  • David Folkenflik is NPR’s media correspondent and the author of Murdoch’s World: The Last of the Old Media Empires 
  • Melinda Fakuade is a fellow for The Goods by Vox, covering culture and entertainment

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

