Presidents, Pardons and Power

LITTLE: Presidents are powerful, but what exactly can they do? Vetoes and executive orders and pardons, all explained in this short video.

MIDDLE: Not a single snack, but a whole bunch of teensy bites about U.S. Presidents up to 2008, available in Spanish and English.

BIGGER: Presidents, from their elections to their actions while in office, take up a lot of brain space for American voters – but do we even need one? Follow this video through a fun little thought experiment about eliminating the presidency completely!

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – Article II, Section 2 of the United States Constitution grants the president the power to grant pardons “for offense against the United States, except in cases of impeachment,” and U.S. presidents since George Washington have exercised this power to varying degrees. Those who have been pardoned and how those decisions are made can be controversial, and some critics are calling for reforms to limit the abuse of this power. Is the presidential pardon an important tool to correct injustices and ease tensions, or is it an unfair opportunity to show favoritism? Is the presidential pardon too powerful?

