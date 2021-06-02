Pride Stands Against Prejudice

LITTLE: Even the littlest kid can learn how to love themselves, every part. Big Bird sets an example in this joyous little song.

MIDDLE: When it was organized, no one knew how many people would show up to the first Gay Pride Parade in New York City; it was a risk. But they did show up.

BIGGER: The Stonewall Uprising is a well-known turning point in the fight for LGBTQIA rights. Marsha P. Johnson – a Black transgender woman – catalyzed the movement. Hear more about how Black trans people have continued to drive forward intersectional movements for equity.

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – While millions of Americans face food insecurity, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that 30 to 40 percent of the food supply in America is wasted each year. Most of that food ends up in landfills, where it rots and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. Farmers, grocery stores, and restaurants are increasingly under pressure to combat the problem, but so are consumers. Is food waste the result of bad business practices, or is it more about picky eaters? Should food-related businesses be responsible for reducing food waste? * This acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, (questioning), intersex, asexual (or agender). NPR offers this guide to gender identity terms.

