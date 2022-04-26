StoryCorps CT
In 2021, Connecticut Public teamed up with the StoryCorps Mobile Tour to remotely record interviews of people from all across our state. Meet the people behind the mic in this selection of interviews edited by Connecticut Public.
Shelley Nygren and John Baker met over thirty years ago in a faith community in Southington. They became fast friends who recognized a sense of belonging in one another. Shelley and John share their friendship journey, a few laughs, and an Irish blessing in this conversation."When I met you, I felt like we had known each other a long time." Shelley Nygren"You're someone that I loved, right away." John Baker
Audrey Daigneault of Norwich, CT, was only 16-months old when she contracted the poliovirus in 1949. Audrey says polio "took her childhood and her old age," with lifelong impacts on her physically and emotionally. With the COVID-19 virus continuing to plague the globe and news of vaccine hesitancy in the headlines, Audrey found herself reliving those childhood moments, including being the first in her second-grade class to get a vaccine shot. She sat down with her sister Paula, five years her senior, to ask what she remembered from that time.
Spouses Beck and Annie Fineman talk about the challenges they face as a queer family and how they’ve embraced parenthood. “I’m really grateful to have you as a co-parent,” Beck tells Annie as he describes how lucky their children are to have her as their mom.“The prospect of raising a boy as a transgender man who did not have a traditional boyhood was really daunting.” – Beck Fineman“It’s always hard when we are in a queer space, and we have to make sure people know we’re not just allies. We’re part of the community here too.” – Annie Fineman
Asif Safa worked with the U.S. Army in Afghanistan and was able to apply for a special immigrant visa. After a four-year process of securing that visa, Asif and his family arrived in Stamford, Connecticut. The Stamford Interfaith Refugee Settlement Group welcomed Asif and his family, helping them learn English, and find housing and jobs. Asif talks with Amy Ewing, who he met through the Refugee Settlement Group, about his experience and how he and his family have adapted to life in the U.S.
Maria Rosario was number 15 out of 16 children born to her parents in Puerto Rico. After her mother passed away when she was seven, Maria and some of her siblings were relocated to Hartford, Connecticut, to live with their older sister. Maria talks with her daughter Elena about what that experience was like and how she found a community in places like Hartford’s Sacred Heart Church. Elena draws connections between her mother’s experiences and the parent she is today.
Andrea Chudzik talks with her mother, Carolyn Chudzik, about what it was like to be her at her age. Andrea talks about how watching Carolyn succeed as a mom and business owner is something she profoundly appreciates in her adult life. Andrea celebrates their bond and all that she’s learned from her mom about motherhood. Andrea and Carolyn are residents of Manchester, CT.
Carlton Highsmith and James Brockington met in 2009, the day that James was awarded the Edward A. Bouchet scholarship from Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity’s Promising Scholars fund. The scholarship enabled James the opportunity to attend college, the first in his family to do so. An exchange that day turned into a lifelong connection. James credits the mentorship he received from Carlton as the catalyst to change his career trajectory. “I don’t want to minimize the scholarship, but what was just as important was having you meet and interact with those professional men that afternoon,” Carlton tells James.James Brockington co-owns the Tia Russell Dance Studio, a dance education program primarily servicing Greater New Haven. Carlton Highsmith is the founder of Specialized Packaging Group and a Community Foundation for Greater New Haven board member.Hear their full interview on StoryCorps.
“I have so many more questions to ask him.” Mary Claire Whelan’s father Bob died in 2019, after struggling with addiction; he was 62 years old. In this interview with her mother, Terry Suganski, Mary Claire talks about what made her father so special and what it was like to witness his struggle.Hear the full interview on StoryCorps.
In the summer of 2021, Connecticut Public teamed up with the StoryCorps Mobile Tour to record interviews of people from all backgrounds across our state. StoryCorps has facilitated thousands of conversations across the globe, teaching the value of listening and demonstrating that everyone's story matters. StoryCorps CT is a collection of these local conversations edited by Connecticut Public.