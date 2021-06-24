Environment

-
A landfill in Putnam that takes in ash from waste-to-energy plants wants to expand its footprint.
A trash agency handling about one-quarter of Connecticut's waste can't vote on major issues due to a lack of legislative action.
Hydrangea petiolaris will flower in part shade and provide year round interest.
Eversource says it is working to win back the "hearts and mind[s]" of customers in Connecticut through a proposed $103 million settlement.
I'd rather let the local farmers do the hard work of growing sweet corn. But we do grow popcorn.
A tentative agreement brokered by Eversource and a coalition of state officials, including Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong, is dropping a long-term profit reduction, opting instead for a one-time lump-sum payment.
October is garlic planting time, but there are other onion family plants that can be sown in fall as well. Come the mid- to- end of October, consider planting shallots and walking onions.
In response to what leaders leaders call a “waste crisis,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont recently authorized $5 million to help selected cities and towns set up “pay as you throw” and food scrap collection programs.
The city of Hartford is now looking for a new company to handle its trash and recycling. The search comes as a major trash plant that takes in around one-quarter of the state’s garbage is slated to close.
