This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a look at humans domesticating animals through the lens of… the fox.
This hour, we dive into the world of NFTs, or nonfungible tokens. They’re a way to own digital art that’s taken the internet—and the art world—by storm.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, it’s a magazine show — which is to say, it’s a show covering a number of disparate topics linked only by the fact that we’ve decided to cover them together.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we take your calls.
This hour on Where We Live: Electrifying everything, from our cars to our homes, is key to reducing our reliance on fossil fuels. But to do that, we need batteries. We take a look at the science behind how lithium ion batteries work and the environmental impacts of producing them.
On The Colin McEnroe Show: There’s a theory that ours isn’t the only universe. That there are, actually, infinitely many universes.That there are, then, infinitely many yous. So, this hour, in this universe, a show about all that. Or (at least) one version of a show about all that.
On The Colin McEnroe Show: How far would you go? How far would you go, for instance, to convince people to get vaccinated? Vaccination is, in a way, a test run. It’s a test run for some of the other big challenges we face. Like, for instance, climate change. How far would you go?
This hour on Where We Live: Scientists have found that our brains contain what’s called ‘grandmother neurons,’ which light up when we see a familiar face, like grandmother’s face. This could help explain how the brain identifies personally familiar faces, and what it could mean in our understanding of Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Autism.
Birds in the Eastern United States have been dying while suffering unusual symptoms recently.
The impending doom of an asteroid (or comet or whatever) colliding with the Earth is the premise of any number of movies and books and such. But what…