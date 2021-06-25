© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf
Saturdays at 10am and Wednesdays at 11pm
Hosted by Chion Wolf

Audacious with Chion Wolf highlights the uncommon experiences of everyday people – asking questions that get right to the heart of things.

About Audacious with Chion Wolf >>

Latest Episodes
  • Samantha Ramsdell from Stamford, CT, holds the Guinness World Record for biggest female mouth.
    Arts & Culture
    The Guts & Glory Of Getting Into The Guinness Book Of World Records
    Chion Wolf
    ,
    On this episode of Audacious... What’s it like to get in the Guinness Book of World Records?What if it’s for the size of your mouth?Or the amount of toothpicks you can fit in your beard?Or for achieving the Longest Melody Played By A Model Train?Hear about the guts and glory of Guinness!
  • This is definitely a tiger.
    Arts & Culture
    What Happens When You Act Like You Belong
    Chion Wolf
    ,
    On this episode of Audacious, we revisit our love letter to r/ActLikeYouBelong, featuring stories about conning morning shows, sneaking into meet and greets, impersonating a famous megachurch pastor, a photographer posing as a billionaire, and even an accidental case of acting like you belong… in church.
  • Silhouetted child by stairs
    Mental Health
    “It’s Not Your Fault”: What A Man With Pedophilia Wants You To Know
    Chion Wolf
    ,
    On this episode of Audacious:You’ve maybe heard the saying, “Hurt people hurt people”. But what makes a person want to hurt - to sexually abuse - a child? And what does effective treatment look like. Hear from a man who did just that and spent 7 years in prison. He's the author of The Parent’s Guide to Protecting Children from Pedophiles.Also, the President of the Connecticut Association for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders shares her thoughts on how the sex offender registry could be revamped.
  • India Christies
    Business News
    SOLD! Audacious Auctioneers
    Chion Wolf
    ,
    On this episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf: How do auctioneers do what they do? Meet some of the best in the business, including a 102 year-old auctioneer - America’s oldest. Plus, hear what it was like for the guy who auctioned off that $28 million seat on the rocket ship, New Shepard. And find out what happens when a lead charity auctioneer for Christie’s teams up with Bruce Springsteen.
  • Lucy & Layla Castonguay, Samantha Futerman & Anaïs Bordier, Ronny & Larry Wilson.
    Mental Health
    Identical Twins: Lost And Found
    Chion Wolf
    ,
    On this episode of Audacious: Being an identical twin is pretty cool! You’ll hear from a pair of 5 year-old twins about how they help people tell them apart. Plus, what if you didn’t know you had an identical twin until you were 25 years old? And how would you be different if, when you were a teenager many decades ago, your identical twin died?
  • Tudor photo 2.jpg
    Nature & Outdoors
    Working In Antarctica: “I Am My Weirdest Self!”
    Chion Wolf
    ,
    Today on Audacious... What kind of person works in Antarctica?Meet a chef, a supply technician, a physician, and a man who has worked on the continent for over 25 years, including at the world’s most southerly post office and convenience store.
  • Robert Chelsea is the first African American person - and the oldest - to receive a face transplant
    Health
    The Story Of The First African American Face Transplant
    Chion Wolf
    ,
    There have been fewer than 50 full face transplant recipients in the world. And up until 2019, there had been zero done for African-Americans. By the time…
  • Photo by Ann H from Pexels.com
    Mental Health
    Why’d You Do It?
    Chion Wolf
    ,
    Do you ever look back on something you did and wonder, “Why did I do that?” Meet people who’ve robbed gas stations, abused lab animals, and sent death…
  • cover_-_rawpixel.com_via_freepik.com.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    Audacious Kids
    Chion Wolf
    ,
    Kids see things differently.Solutions to problems are one big idea away. “What if” is an enthusiastic refrain! And expressing yourself means making art,…
  • Albert Neuhuys, "Nordic Madonna", edited.
    Mental Health
    I Regret Becoming A Parent
    Chion Wolf
    ,
    It’s one thing to have a hard time with parenthood. But what if you wholeheartedly regret it? Hear from two parents who feel this way, and find out how…
Load More