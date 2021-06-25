Audacious with Chion Wolf
Saturdays at 10am and Wednesdays at 11pm
Audacious with Chion Wolf highlights the uncommon experiences of everyday people – asking questions that get right to the heart of things.
Latest Episodes
On this episode of Audacious... What’s it like to get in the Guinness Book of World Records?What if it’s for the size of your mouth?Or the amount of toothpicks you can fit in your beard?Or for achieving the Longest Melody Played By A Model Train?Hear about the guts and glory of Guinness!
On this episode of Audacious, we revisit our love letter to r/ActLikeYouBelong, featuring stories about conning morning shows, sneaking into meet and greets, impersonating a famous megachurch pastor, a photographer posing as a billionaire, and even an accidental case of acting like you belong… in church.
On this episode of Audacious:You’ve maybe heard the saying, “Hurt people hurt people”. But what makes a person want to hurt - to sexually abuse - a child? And what does effective treatment look like. Hear from a man who did just that and spent 7 years in prison. He's the author of The Parent’s Guide to Protecting Children from Pedophiles.Also, the President of the Connecticut Association for the Treatment of Sexual Offenders shares her thoughts on how the sex offender registry could be revamped.
On this episode of Audacious with Chion Wolf: How do auctioneers do what they do? Meet some of the best in the business, including a 102 year-old auctioneer - America’s oldest. Plus, hear what it was like for the guy who auctioned off that $28 million seat on the rocket ship, New Shepard. And find out what happens when a lead charity auctioneer for Christie’s teams up with Bruce Springsteen.
On this episode of Audacious: Being an identical twin is pretty cool! You’ll hear from a pair of 5 year-old twins about how they help people tell them apart. Plus, what if you didn’t know you had an identical twin until you were 25 years old? And how would you be different if, when you were a teenager many decades ago, your identical twin died?
Today on Audacious... What kind of person works in Antarctica?Meet a chef, a supply technician, a physician, and a man who has worked on the continent for over 25 years, including at the world’s most southerly post office and convenience store.
There have been fewer than 50 full face transplant recipients in the world. And up until 2019, there had been zero done for African-Americans. By the time…
Do you ever look back on something you did and wonder, “Why did I do that?” Meet people who’ve robbed gas stations, abused lab animals, and sent death…
Kids see things differently.Solutions to problems are one big idea away. “What if” is an enthusiastic refrain! And expressing yourself means making art,…
It’s one thing to have a hard time with parenthood. But what if you wholeheartedly regret it? Hear from two parents who feel this way, and find out how…