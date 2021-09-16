What’s it like to go viral for wearing a wedding dress at the age of 94? How about going up in a WW2 biplane at 97? Or maybe lobstering at a 101? And what’s it like to be 105 years old, and setting a record for running?

Today, meet Audacious Elders!

GUESTS:



Martha Tucker (94) of Birmingham, Alabama, went viral after trying on the wedding dress she'd always wanted. She is joined by her granddaughter, Angela Strozier, who made it happen

Dr. Lew Harned (97) of Madison, Wisconsin, was honored by Dream Flights, which honors WW2 veterans by treating them with a flight in an open-cockpit, Boeing Stearman biplane

Virginia Oliver (101) of Rockland, Maine, has been lobstering for 93 years. She is joined by her son, Max

Julia Hawkins (105) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, set a record in her age group running the 100 yard-dash

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.