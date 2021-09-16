Audacious Elders
1 of 5 — GettyImages-523525172.jpg
Senior woman playing electric guitar.
2 of 5 — Martha Tucker (94) of Birmingham, Alabama, went viral after trying on the wedding dress she'd always wanted.
3 of 5 — Dr. Lew Harned (97) of Madison, Wisconsin, was honored by Dream Flights, which honors WW2 veterans by treating them with a flight in an open-cockpit, Boeing Stearman biplane
4 of 5 — GettyImages-1234810754.jpg
Lobsterwoman Virginia Oliver tosses back an undersized lobster as she and her son, Max, haul together in South Thomaston, ME on Aug. 10, 2021. At 101 years-old Virginia may be the oldest lobsterwoman in the world.
Jessica Rinaldi
5 of 5 — Julia Hawkins (105) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, set a record in her age group running the 100 yard-dash.
What’s it like to go viral for wearing a wedding dress at the age of 94? How about going up in a WW2 biplane at 97? Or maybe lobstering at a 101? And what’s it like to be 105 years old, and setting a record for running?
Today, meet Audacious Elders!
Subscribe to Audacious for early access and bonus features.
Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.
GUESTS:
- Martha Tucker (94) of Birmingham, Alabama, went viral after trying on the wedding dress she'd always wanted. She is joined by her granddaughter, Angela Strozier, who made it happen
- Dr. Lew Harned (97) of Madison, Wisconsin, was honored by Dream Flights, which honors WW2 veterans by treating them with a flight in an open-cockpit, Boeing Stearman biplane
- Virginia Oliver (101) of Rockland, Maine, has been lobstering for 93 years. She is joined by her son, Max
- Julia Hawkins (105) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, set a record in her age group running the 100 yard-dash
Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.