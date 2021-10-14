© 2021 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

The joy of collecting barf bags, miniature chairs, and bricks

Published October 14, 2021 at 9:10 PM EDT
1 of 3  — Barbara Hartsfield is a psychiatric nurse and the owner of The Museum Of Miniature Chairs in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
2 of 3  — Steve Silberberg of Hull, Massachusetts has collected over 3,000 barf bags over the course of 40 years.
3 of 3  — Will Quam is a Chicago-based architecture photographer, architecture writer, and researcher who loves and collects bricks.
Squatch Media

What do barf bags, tiny chairs, and bricks all have in common?

They’re all uncommon collections belonging to extraordinary collectors.

And they’re all on this episode of Audacious!

GUESTS:

  • Steve Silberberg of Hull, Massachusetts has collected over 3,000 barf bags over the course of 40 years
  • Barbara Hartsfield is a psychiatric nurse and the owner of The Museum Of Miniature Chairs in Stone Mountain, Georgia
  • Will Quam is a Chicago-based architecture photographer, architecture writer, and researcher who loves and collects bricks

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public Broadcasting.
