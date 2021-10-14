The joy of collecting barf bags, miniature chairs, and bricks

What do barf bags, tiny chairs, and bricks all have in common?

They’re all uncommon collections belonging to extraordinary collectors.

And they’re all on this episode of Audacious!

GUESTS:

Steve Silberberg of Hull, Massachusetts has collected over 3,000 barf bags over the course of 40 years

Barbara Hartsfield is a psychiatric nurse and the owner of The Museum Of Miniature Chairs in Stone Mountain, Georgia

Will Quam is a Chicago-based architecture photographer, architecture writer, and researcher who loves and collects bricks

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.