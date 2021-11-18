What it’s like to be able to smell illnesses

What’s it like to be able to smell cancer? Alzheimer’s? Diabetes? Parkinson’s?

When a nurse noticed a change in her husband’s scent, it sent her down an extraordinary path of discovery - that she could smell multiple diseases and conditions.

Meet Joy Milne, and hear from two women who have found different ways of getting through life with highly sensitive senses of smell.

Subscribe to Audacious for early access and bonus features!

Join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , and email .

GUESTS:



Heather Ream is a writer from East Tennessee, who is also a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP)

is a writer from East Tennessee, who is also a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP) Wendy Helfenbaum is a television producer, translator, journalist, and writer who has an exceptionally sensitive sense of smell

is a television producer, translator, journalist, and writer who has an exceptionally sensitive sense of smell Joy Milne is a retired nurse from Perth, Scotland. She can smell Parkinson’s, tuberculosis, Alzheimer's, cancer, and diabetes.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.